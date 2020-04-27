Outlander season 5: Ed Speleers discusses Stephen Bonnet’s fate







Tonight’s Outlander season 5 installment proved to be all sorts of epic. It was emotional, gut-wrenching, and it also focused a lot on Stephen Bonnet. We learned a little bit about his past, but also witnessed him torment Brianna further. The installment culminated with the character’s death, as he was shot by Bree shortly before drowning.

For some more news when it comes to Outlander in video form, remember to check out some of the latest on tonight’s episode below! Once you watch that, remember to then subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have some further news coming through the rest of the season.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Ed Speleers had to say about saying goodbye to the show and this character — a move that may have been rather surprising to him based on the timing of it all:

I found out in a roundabout way. I was upset because a character like that is never going to last that long, but I was thoroughly enjoying playing him. I didn’t want it to stop, but it had too. I’m very lucky that the script for that final episode for my character was a chance to maybe answer a few questions about who he is; he confesses perhaps quite a lot he’s never confessed before. He almost goes through a big bit of therapy I suppose, as well as getting his comeuppance.

The character of Bonnet was killed off much earlier than he was in the books, where he survives until A Breath of Snow and Ashes. There were some things that were advanced fast in this final episode — it’s still not clear why the decision was made to skip over some of this stuff and not include a part of the Bonnet story in season 6. Yet, we personally think that Outlander wanted to create more of a large-scale impact and not just push Stephen into the background for extended periods of time. After all, the experience of watching a show can be very different from reading a book.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now

What did you think about the way that Outlander wrote out Stephen Bonnet?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some more news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







