Batwoman episode 18 spoilers: Trust issues all around







Want to know more insight about Batwoman episode 18 and what lies ahead? Well, this is an installment where trust is going to be at the center of everything. The title here, after all, is “If You Believe In Me, I’ll Believe in You.” Doesn’t that seem conditional to almost everyone else? It feels that way, at least from our vantage point. Kate is going to be doing everything that she can in balance out the different forces in her life, but she’ll also be preparing a little bit more for a battle that could be coming.

After all, just remember at the moment that we’re a few episodes away from what would’ve been the finale … and the actual one is going to be coming even sooner due to what is going on in the real world. We just hope that a great showdown is coming between Batwoman and Alice, whether it be this season or the next.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Batwoman episode 18 synopsis with some more insight all about what’s coming up:

WHO CAN YOU TRUST? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) enlists Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) for an undercover mission to recover one of the most important items from her cousin’s arsenal. While Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues developing her devious plans within Arkham’s walls, she gets an unexpected visit from Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) who needs her help. Meanwhile, Mary (Nicole Kang) tries to prove herself to Kate. As Sophie (Meagan Tandy) gets closer to a co-worker, Kate reunites with an old flame. James Bamford directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash (#118). Original airdate 5/3/2020. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Seeing James Bamford’s name as a director here is notable mostly because his longstanding role as the stunt coordinator over on Arrow. Clearly, there are some great things that he can contribute to this show moving forward.

