Call the Midwife season 9 episode 6 spoilers (PBS): About Valerie’s cousin







Next week Call the Midwife season 9 episode 6 is set to arrive, and this is going to be one that features more of a slice of Poplar life. Some of it will be happy and peaceful, whereas other aspects will be a little more challenging. This is an installment that will be bringing a lot to the table and working in order to make viewers feel a lot of different things. Take, for example, for one Valerie Dyer as she works in order to care for someone very much close to her.

We know that Valerie is used to being a midwife — yet, it’s a little bit different when an issue hits home. The Turners also will be taking on an emergency in their own way; they’re used to helping other people with some of their problems, but what happens when they’re forced to take on some of their own? That is another big theme for some of what is coming.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Call the Midwife season 9 episode 6 synopsis with some additional news all about what’s coming:

Disappointed by the Poplar Horticultural Show’s cancelation, Fred attempts to reinstate it. The Turners receive an alarming phone call about their daughter. Valerie’s pregnant cousin hopes her baby will be born on a day well before her due date.

At this point, we do think that we’re close enough to the end of the season that it’s fair to say that things are only going to ratchet up from here. The personal cases are going to in a number of different directions but, in the end, we still believe that this is a series about hope. It is one that is meant to make you feel inspired when some of the dust clears in the end.

