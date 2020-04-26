Saturday Night Live cold open: Brad Pitt plays Dr. Anthony Fauci







Tonight, Saturday Night Live at Home returned with another new episode … and we hoped that this experiment would pan out a little stronger overall.

For the cold open this weekend, we saw the show took on some current events — and they did so with an appearance from Dr. Anthony Fauci. Or, at least an impersonation of the famed doctor at the center of this current health crisis. What made this funny was that the doctor was played by none other than Brad Pitt! Fauci claimed that he wanted to see Brad play him, but he did it as a joke. Who would’ve thought that we would’ve had this?

Well, we did … and this was very much funny. Pitt doesn’t really look anything like Fauci, but that was a big part of the joke. It wasn’t something that was supposed to happen … but let’s be honest here that the show might as well swing for the fences at this point. There’s nothing else that a lot of these people are doing right now.

It feels like tonight’s new episode was really designed to prove some of the doubters of the at-home format wrong for many reasons. After all, the show brought on What’s Up with That in the early going, a sketch that we haven’t seen on the show in a long time. They even brought on board Bill Hader! Charles Barkley was even there for a cameo appearance. We do think that the show is trying to figure things out with this at-home format … and getting Brad Pitt is a great start. The idea of this show is just finding a way to provide escapism and being ridiculously entertaining at the same time.

What did you think about this Saturday Night Live cold open?

