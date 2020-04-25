9-1-1 season 3 finale spoilers: A train derailment disaster







The 9-1-1 season 3 finale is currently slated to air on Monday, May 11, and let’s just say that here is a huge, shocking event at the center of it. We’ve seen this sort of thing before with this show, where there is a huge central crisis and all of the team has to come together to figure it out. It’s the sort of event that could also lead to lives being on the line or some sort of enormous cliffhanger.

One important thing to remember is simply this: It does seem like this was planned to be the finale in advance. There are a lot of shows out there that aren’t getting a chance to have their proper ending as planned, mostly due to some circumstances that are going on in the real world. 9-1-1 did get that opportunity, and the may stand out as a result of that.

Unfortunately, there just aren’t too many specifics out there when it comes to what characters could be in jeopardy. Below, CarterMatt has the full 9-1-1 season 3 finale synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

The 118 rush to save lives in the aftermath of a massive train derailment in the all-new “What’s Next?” season finale episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 11 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-318) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Given that the title for this episode is “What’s Next?”, we have to imagine that this is going to be about more than just a dramatic rescue. Instead, we have a good feeling that some characters could also be looking towards the future. We hope the entire 118 crew sticks around, but given this show, we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if they left at least a few fates up in the air at the end of this.

