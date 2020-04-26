The Last Kingdom season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Will The Last Kingdom season 5 happen at Netflix? Is this something to have some excitement in your heart over? Within this article, we’re going to do our best to cast a look at the future of the franchise, which is hopefully going to be stuffed full of exciting stuff.

For the time being, though, we should note that nothing about the future of The Last Kingdom is a given. The streaming service has not confirmed anything as of yet, but we do remain cautiously optimistic that there is going to be more down the line. The problem is that we’re not in any control over this.

The truth here is that Netflix has a tendency to keep their renewal criteria somewhat close to the vest. They focus on performance, but it’s in a couple of different ways. They want to ensure that there is a demand for more new episodes, meaning that there are viewers who are checking out the episodes relatively soon after they premiere. Not only that, but they also want to make sure there are viewers watching the season the whole way through. The easiest way to summarize this is simply that they want to ensure that viewers are going to be sticking around and watching future episodes in addition to the ones that are currently available.

The most important thing here is to exercise plenty of patience. Netflix may take a few months in order to figure this out, and even if they do renew the show, you probably won’t be seeing new episodes of The Last Kingdom for a while. There’s a tendency for there to be long waits from the end of one season to the start of a new one, and that could be exaggerated further due to what is going on in the real world.

For now, we suggest that you just sit back, enjoy season 4, and hope for the best — hopefully, this won’t be the case of yet another Netflix show gone too soon.

