The Conners season 2 finale spoilers: The struggle ahead for Dan







The Conners season 2 finale is set to debut on ABC come Tuesday, May 7. So what can you expect to see throughout? Think in terms of one of the most emotional episodes of the year as Dan is going to be forced to face some financial struggles. Will he have the support of Louise? That’s something that he has to figure out, just as other characters are also going to have to figure out some elements of their own futures.

Will there be a cliffhanger at the end of this episode? We wouldn’t be altogether shocked based on everything we know about this show. Also, it does feel as though there are season 3 renewal talks already and it’s really just a matter of time before we get some more new episodes. Provided that everything gets resolved with the health crisis, maybe the show will return in the fall.

Still, there will be some more opportunities to talk about what’s coming up in terms of a season 3 renewal — let’s focus on what lies directly in front of us.

For some other news, be sure to check out The Conners season 2 finale synopsis with more insight as to what’s coming:

“Bridge Over Trouble Conners” – Darlene and Ben go apartment hunting as they take on the next step in building their life together. Jackie and Becky take Beverly Rose on a road trip to Mexico to meet her father for the first time while Dan reluctantly shares his financial troubles with Louise as he struggles with the pending foreclosure of the house on “The Conners,” TUESDAY, MAY 5 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

What seems to be so important about this synopsis for now is that it’s not only out to tie up some stories from the second season — it’s also looking back at season 1. It’s really taking on both of these batches of episodes at once and that could lead to either more resolution or setup for major events coming down the road.

