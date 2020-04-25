Blue Bloods season 10 finale promo: Eddie finds a baby & more







The Blue Bloods season 10 finale is set to air on CBS this coming Friday, and we have a feeling that this one is going to be ALL sorts of dramatic. The evidence could be found within the promo below.

We should note this, for starters — this episode was not intended to be the finale. Yet, that doesn’t mean that it will be any less exciting. There’s a lot that is going to unfold here, and much of it will begin with a shocking case that Erin and Anthony get themselves mixed up in. Given that the deceased just so happened to be Erin’s key witness, it sets up an enormous problem for her … and there are some others coming all across the board.

Take, for example, a case that could get very much personal for Jamie and Eddie. Eddie discovers a baby stuffed within a bag, and she and Jamie are going to work together trying to figure out what happened here. It could also cause the two to think more about becoming parents someday.

Finally, there’s then Frank — whatever he has going on in this episode is going to be far more important to him than he wants to let on. He asks Baker at the end of the promo if there is something on her mind; yet, she tells Frank in response that there is something on his. He doesn’t want to admit it perhaps, but isn’t Baker one of the best people for Frank to open up to? She understands what he’s gone through and she’s been about as loyal of an NYPD employee as you’re going to find.

