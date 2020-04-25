The Blacklist season 7: Is James Spader leaving? Is Reddington dying?







Tonight on The Blacklist season 7, we saw what may very well be one of the creepier stories that we’ve had a chance to see.

While we were thoroughly freaked out by what happened with Nyle Hatcher through most of this episode, we’ll admit that most of our attention was grabbed firmly by what transpired in the closing minutes. There was a lot of different stuff that went down, especially when it comes to Reddington fainting in the closing seconds. Scary moment, no?

Truth is, we’ve known that something was wrong with Reddington for some time. There have been clues buried in a number of different stories. Is it enough to make us worried about the future of James Spader on the series? Maybe we’re approximately 0.1% afraid that he won’t make it through to the end of the series … but that’s it. It’s just hard to imagine The Blacklist without James Spader, given that he has been at the forefront of just about everything with this show.

The larger question we have to wonder, rather than be confused over Spader’s future, is wondering whether or not Reddington is going to have some long-lasting effects that come from this health scare. Is this the sort of thing that could make him question his mortality, or at least his future running the Task Force? We do think that these are things that should cause you to raise an eyebrow, or have you thinking in a way that you were not previously.

There are still three episodes left in the season — plenty of time for new information to surface.

What did you think about The Blacklist season 7 episode 16?

