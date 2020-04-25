Fuller House season 5: New episodes not on Netflix May schedule







We know that we are eager to see more new episodes of Fuller House on Netflix, Yet, we’re going to be waiting for a while still.

The streaming service this week released officially their lineup of shows from throughout the month of May, and the bad news at the moment is simply this: The comedy isn’t on the schedule. It’s been many months since we made it to the end of the first half of the season, and we’d like to think that the streaming service would want the back half on the air soon. That is especially the case given the fact that so many viewers are home and probably ready/willing to watch some more stories play out.

So why is Netflix holding onto these episodes? A part of it may just be them wanting to make sure that Fuller House fills a whole in their schedule later this year. While the streaming service does have countless original series these days, they don’t have anywhere near as much when it comes to multi-camera sitcoms. That makes a show like Fuller House all the more rare. Given that these upcoming episodes are the final episodes, Netflix may be trying to find the perfect time in order to launch some of these episodes.

So what can you expect to see over the final stretch of Fuller House episodes this year? Think in terms of a wide array of different stuff in between great family moments, potential weddings, and opportunities for some of the older kids to make big decisions about their future. Much like Full House, in a lot of ways this show is meant to really capture a very particular era in this family’s life. There stories will live on even once we’re through with the series finale … but we’ll just have to imagine them instead of seeing them play out live.

