Better Call Saul season 6: Bob Odenkirk has hope for Gene’s future







Where is the story going to go heading into Better Call Saul season 6? We know that there’s interest in seeing a good bit more Gene. How could there not be? From the get-go, the flash-forward timeline has been incredibly interesting to us for a number of different reasons. Namely, we’ve been very much curious to learn if there is a larger reason for these stories’ inclusion. Are we going to be building towards something big happening with Gene? Could he and Kim Wexler ever reunite in the future?

For the time being, we’re going to do our best to hope for the best. After all, isn’t that what Bob Odenkirk is doing as well? Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what the actor had to say about the future of Jimmy and Kim:

“I think I agree with most people that while it could be possible for them to be together in that Breaking Bad era … I doubt it. I just hope she doesn’t die and I hope there’s some kind of reconnection that they do after it’s all done, when he’s Gene.”

We like to think that Odenkirk is like so many other people out there, who are also hoping that there could be something more here. We do think there are reasons to continue thinking that something is possible here. Think, for example, the simple fact that Kim has some connections seemingly to nearby Kansas City — she is a big Royals fan. Also, if Kim died, would Jimmy by able to handle being Saul? Would he really stay in Albuquerque if he felt responsible for her death?

Answers should be coming within Better Call Saul season 6 … let’s go ahead and hope for the best.

