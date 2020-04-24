Blue Bloods season 10 episode 19 spoilers: ‘Family Secrets’







Next week on Blue Bloods season 10 episode 19, you’re going to have a chance to see a spotlight for Sean Reagan. How often does that happen? We know that there are some questions already as to whether or not he could have a future in law enforcement … and this episode may work to highlight that to some degree. We’d like to think that his father Danny would have a little bit of time in order to help him, but let’s just say that he has his work cut out for him in a different way.

For a little more news on the subject of what’s to come, we suggest that you check out the full Blue Bloods season 10 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Family Secrets” – After getting a match from an unknown relative from a DNA network, Sean Reagan does some detective work to figure out who this mystery person might be, and Frank gets a personal request from a woman, Paula Hill (Bonnie Sommerville), to transfer her son to a safer assignment. Also, Danny seeks to uncover the truth behind the murder of a key witness in one of Erin’s cases, and Eddie begins to think about having a child after she and Jamie discover a newborn left outside their precinct, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

As we approach the end of the season, there are some things that we’re glad to get a little bit more insight on. Take, for example, what’s going on with Jamie and Eddie when it comes to kids. Are they going to be thinking more about parenthood in the near future? This story and what’s going on with Sean are the two things we find ourselves the most intrigued about at present.

