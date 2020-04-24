The Blacklist season 7 episode 17 spoilers: Donald, Robby Ressler’s story







Next week on The Blacklist season 7 episode 17, an installment like no other is going to arrive. It carries with it the title of “Brothers” and over the course of it, we’re going to have a chance to understand further why Donald Ressler is the way that he is.

This episode stands out, first and foremost, due to the fact that there is no clear Blacklister. There’s no number seemingly attached to Robby and there may not be a typical Reddington case. Heck, there’s no guarantee that James Spader even appears in this episode. The photos that were released by NBC show Megan Boone turning up, but there are questions aplenty surrounding many other cast members. You can bet that this won’t feel like your standard episode and, in our mind, that’s totally okay. We’re fine with having a story that is a little bit more personal, even if we’re in the midst of a shortened season. Whatever the original plan for this season was, it’s probably not going to be completed now. It’s best to go ahead and be prepared for that in advance.

So how does NBC describe this episode? Be sure to view the Blacklist season 7 episode 17 synopsis below:

05/01/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Ressler is forced to confront past trauma and family secrets when his brother takes him back home for a risky job. TV-14 LV

In reading that, the primary question that we have is rather simple: What is this job that required Ressler to come back home? Why is it worth him having contact with his brother, even for a brief period of time?

