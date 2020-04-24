Shark Tank season 11 return date: What lies ahead?







For those of you who are tuning in to ABC tonight expecting some Shark Tank, bad news — there isn’t much to speak of. As a matter of fact, there’s not even a repeat on the air! We’re in the midst of a one-week hiatus due to the NFL Draft, be rest assured that there are some new installments coming up. For the time being, know that there are episodes set to air in early May, so we thought while you wait, why not get a few more details about the products coming up?

The first episode back for the show is airing on May 1 — be sure to check out the synopsis below:

An entrepreneur from Old Hickory, Tennessee, uses her Southern charm and cooking skills to pitch the Sharks on expanding her fried food empire. A father and daughter duo from Alexandria, Virginia, wheel in their gardening product as they ask the Sharks to help them add to their toolshed of ideas. An entertainer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, gets the Sharks moving as he showcases his unique approach to exercise classes. Finally, a creative businesswoman from Queens, New York, paints the Sharks a picture of how to grow her service that connects customers with local artists.

We’ll have some more discussion on these products next week, but you are going to be seeing everything from fried food to workouts within the span of a single hour.

How are the ratings for season 11?

We haven’t really discussed this too much as of late, but it feels like the decision to move the series back to Friday nights was a good one. To date, season 11 is actually averaging more total viewers than season 10, and is down less than 15% in the 18-49 demographic. All of this seems to suggest that Shark Tank is not going to be a show that is going anywhere and you’ll have a lot to look forward to in the future. It remains a pop-culture institution, in addition to of course being a source of hope for a lot of people out there.

