Is Perdita Weeks leaving Magnum PI; is Higgins leaving the country?







Is Perdita Weeks leaving Magnum PI this season? There may be a slight cause for concern, based mostly on what is going on in this current story.

What’s going on during tonight’s episode, at least in terms of a long-term plot, is that Juliet Higgins is in danger of having to leave the country in under two weeks. Her visa is expired, her plans of an extension have failed, and she’s already nearing the end of the 180-day period that she was allowed to stay in the country.

Due to a combination of all of these different things, there may be some fears over whether or not Higgins is going to be able to be a part of the show long-term — or at least a viable member of the team. Given that we’ve seen big-name actors leave shows before, you have to wonder this — if Magnum and Higgins don’t get married, what else could be coming Higgins’ way? Is there any other loophole that she could try out?

For the time being, though, let’s say this — there is no definite evidence that we are going to be seeing Higgins leave the show. Perdita is a series regular, and what would Magnum be without Higgins? We’re honestly not sure that he’d really function. We do foresee this storyline with Higgins and Magnum lasting for at least another episode, but it’s hard to imagine her departing the team in the end. If it happens, we’d be totally floored. The most important thing for the sake of the show is that there is that fear. The writers want you to at least think that there’s a possibility we could see Higgins depart — it does make things more dramatic, especially since she is such an important part of everything that Magnum and the rest of the team does.

