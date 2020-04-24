MacGyver season 4 episode 12 spoilers: Are Mac & Riley joining Codex?







We knew that the battle against Codex was not going to be easy. Now, we know it’s entering new heights on MacGyver season 4 episode 12. This episode is one that could have far-reaching consequences for the future of the Phoenix Foundation. After all, we’re going to see Mac and Riley make a very complicated decision when it comes to Codex and Aunt Gwen. Could they actually join the enemy? What would that mean? We’d certainly hope that this is a part of some top-secret operation to infiltrate and destroy the group from within, but we don’t want to guarantee anything.

After all, we know that Gwen can be very influential. That is a big part of what makes her so scary as a villain — she comes across as one of those people who genuinely believes in everything that she says and does. That’s a major issue that the remaining members of the Phoenix will have to contend with in the event that Mac and Riley are really gone.

Below, CarterMatt has the full MacGyver season 4 episode 12 synopsis with some other news as to what’s coming:

“Loyalty + Family + Rogue + Hellfire” – The Phoenix team is forever altered when MacGyver’s Aunt Gwen (Jeri Ryan) gets into his head about family and connection and convinces Mac and Riley to join Codex. Also, Matty and Russ take their concerns about Codex to the White House, on MACGYVER, Friday, May, 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

One of the interesting things to remember is that originally, MacGyver season 4 was meant to only have 13 episodes. With that, we have to imagine that the episode following next week’s will at least feel somewhat like a finale. There are more episodes coming following it, but we’ll have to wait to get some more information about them. This batch of 13 episodes is by far the most serialized that we’ve seen a season of MacGyver be — but also among the most entertaining. It’s been great to see the team be a part of this long-form adventure with all of its twists and turns.

