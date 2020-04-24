When Hope Calls finale spoilers: Is Grace leaving town?







The When Hope Calls finale is set to air on the Hallmark Channel this weekend, and in between it and When Calls the Heart, there could be a number of powerful moments.

This spin-off show originally was available last year on the Hallmark Movies Now streaming service, but since that time, the network has brought it on board this schedule to great success. To date, the first season has brought in over 1.6 million live viewers a week, which is very solid retention following When Calls the Heart. It’s the sort of thing that does make us very much hopeful (pun intended) in its future, but we may be waiting for a little while still in order to get some more news about that.

For the time being, though, what we can do is offer up a small taste of some of what to expect in this big send-off for the season. It seems as though Grace is making a big decision to head to England, and there are some big secrets that could lead to some sweeping changes.

Want a few more details? Then be sure to check out the full When Hope Calls finale synopsis below:

Lillian and Grace make a difficult choice in order to do what’s best for one of their orphans; Gabriel hopes to get his man before Lillian, or anyone else, gets hurt; Chuck realizes that it is time to share his true feelings.

We’re hopeful that this finale is going to at least bring you a conclusion to the first batch of episodes, while also at the same time setting the stage for whatever could be coming up next. This is a lineup worth preserving, no matter what happens over the course of this final episode. Be sure to watch live, and tell your friends to do the same!

What do you want to see on the When Hope Calls finale this weekend?

