Absentia season 3: Are we inching closer to a premiere date?







The wait for Absentia season 3 has been quite a long one, to say the least. For some international audiences, a solid year has passed since the premiere of season 2. For viewers in America, it’s been over ten months. We know that there are more new episodes on the way, so it’s mostly now a matter of when.

Well, we’re at least starting to get some signs that news could be coming before too long. In a post on Twitter earlier today, Stana Katic posted a tiny tease behind the scenes. Meanwhile, season 3 showrunner Will Pascoe noted that the post-production team has locked episode 309 and can see the light at the end of the tunnel for episode 310. Everything is going to be ready before too long!

Of course, the next order of business is going to be working in order to lock in an official premiere date, which is probably going to vary quite a bit depending on where you are in the world. Our hope is that by this summer, you will have a chance to see the continuation of the story in some territories.

Want some more discussion on Absentia in video form? Then check out what we have from last year below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our series playlist.

Story-wise, we’re sure that season 3 will have a lot of ground to cover from the start — Emily Byrne may still be dealing with the aftermath of what happened with Alice, coupled with shifting dynamics with both Nick and Flynn. Meanwhile, there’s also the job and the perils that go along with that. Are there more secrets to be revealed, or challenges that await her like never before? One of the things we’ve seen through two seasons of Absentia already is that there are surprises lingering around just about every corner…

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to Absentia right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Absentia season 3?

Are you hoping for a premiere date this summer? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news pertaining to the show. (Photo: Sony.)

Everyone brought it for camera. First #SneakPeak of #ABSENTIA Season 3. (Tell no one). 🤫

Performance courtesy of AC

😘 Kosta Vasilev #BTS pic.twitter.com/SiJNNkO62J — Stana Katic (@Stana_Katic) April 24, 2020

Hey #absentia @AbsentiaSeries fans, we just locked episode 309 and are staring at the finish line of 310 which looks AMAZING! Hang tight because Season 3 is coming! — Will Pascoe (@EvilWillPascoe) April 24, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







