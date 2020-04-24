Outlander season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Prepare for undercover Young Ian







Even though Young Ian Murray has only recently become a part of the Outlander world once more, he is already finding a way to make his presence felt. This is a character who is set to go undercover as one of Jamie Fraser’s famed alter egos in hopes of executing the plan against Stephen Bonnet.

In a sneak peek poster over at Collider, you can see that Young Ian is now being tasked with becoming Alexander Malcolm in hopes of being a viable go-between in what is seeming to be a rather complex plan to draw out Bonnet and defeat him once and for all. Ian does have some concerns over his face markings (a product of his time with the Mohawk), but Jamie has a plan in order to properly deal with them.

The challenge for a part of this operation is to use the right people within the right places. Ian’s a very resourceful man at this point, and we know that Jamie and Roger have some specific roles to play of their own. Wylie’s Landing seems to be the setting for the meet, but we have a feeling that as intricate as the plan may be, things are almost certainly going to go awry. Teases for this episode, including the promo, suggest that Brianna is in danger. Is it possible that Bonnet got a jump somehow on some of these plans? Could he be out to kidnap Jemmy or something worse?

Amidst everything that is coming with the Revolutionary War on the horizon, it remains to be seen just how important that story will be within the final few episodes of the season. The biggest threat for the Frasers right now is one that is right in front of them — the idea that Bonnet, the man responsible for Bree’s terrible trauma, could be allowed to inflict more damage on her life. We know that he wants to claim paternity of Jemmy and use that to seize more power moving forward.

