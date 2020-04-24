Law & Order: SVU season 22 premiere date hopes on NBC







Following tonight’s big finale, do you want to know the Law & Order: SVU season 22 premiere date over at NBC? Well, you’re probably in league with just about every other person out there at the moment.

The good news that is worth stating here in the first place is this — you will have a chance to see a season 22 down the road. It’s already been confirmed! Not only that, but we know that there are two more seasons beyond that. The massive renewal was confirmed as a part of a new deal signed by executive producer/franchise guru Dick Wolf, and it also means that this show will remain the longest-running network TV drama for some time still.

Hopefully, moving into season 22 we will have a chance to see some of the stories that were planned for the end of season 21 — remember that production was forced to shut down early due to matters going on in the real world. We know that there were plans to reintroduce Elliot Stabler’s wife near the end of this season, had the show been able to make it to a full 24 episodes. That would have served as more of an introduction-of-sorts to the upcoming series set to star Christopher Meloni. Maybe there will be more opportunities to see that moving forward, given that we’d love to see a Benson – Stabler reunion at some point very soon.

As of right now, our hope is that an SVU season 22 will premiere at some point in September/early October — the health crisis does make things a little unknown given that it’s currently unclear as to when production could feasibly start. We know that the cast for SVU would love nothing more than to go back to work; it’s really just a measure of when it is going to be okay for them to do so.

