Will & Grace season 12: Could it ever happen on NBC?







Following tonight’s second series finale on NBC, is there a good chance that a Will & Grace season 12 could happen? Will there be yet another revival?

We think that on some level, there’s always going to be an interest in a little bit more of the show. It just has that sort of following, where people grew up with these characters and they don’t want to see them go anywhere.

Yet, we also have to remember just how remarkable it is that we’re even in this spot in the first place. How few shows get to have a second life so many years removed from a long first life? This wasn’t even a show that really needed to come back, given that it did have a proper series finale and a good bit of closure to go along with it. It’s been a pop-culture institution, and while it’s no longer the ratings force that it once was, we still do think that it exists as one of the funnier comedies out there.

So, in the end, the simple answer to the questions raised at the start of this article is no. Pending some surprise, there will not be another revival of the series. The ratings at this point don’t justify it, and beyond just that, we don’t foresee creatively there being a reason to do any more. Eleven seasons is an incredible run and we know that all of the show’s main cast are talented enough to go off and do a number of other things.

Enjoy tonight’s series finale and think back fondly over both eras that the show had. It’s going to go down in history and there are characters who will, most likely, find a way to withstand the test of time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Will & Grace

Do you want to see a Will & Grace season 12 following the events of tonight’s series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some more information when it comes to the series. (Of course, if there is really any more information to share.) (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







