Katy Keene episode 11 spoilers: All about the Meta Gala







What is the Meta Gala? Within the world of Katy Keene, you are looking at one of the most important events of the year. The best comparison we can draw is to (of course) the Met Gala, the fashion celebration in New York that is one of the most talked-about industry events of the year. Often, here you see some lavish, over-the-top costumes and a lot of people who are doing their part to be seen.

For Katy, we know that there’s going to be a lot of pressure! She’s going to have to figure out over the course of this how to prepare for this new-found sense of pressure. She will take a big risk, but there’s no guarantee that this is going to be perceived even close to how she wants.

Of course, beyond the Meta Gala there is a lot of other important stuff taking shape. Josie is going to be facing some major obstacles, KO could have some career jeopardy, and in general, there’s a chance for this story to skyrocket all of the drama leading into the final episodes of the season. Be prepared for that over the course of the weeks ahead.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Katy Keene episode 11 synopsis with some more information as to what’s coming up:

HIDING YOUR FEELINGS – With the pressure of the Meta Gala, Katy (Lucy Hale) is being pulled between her new roles. Pushing through everything, Katy takes a designing risk for the Meta Gala that she hopes pays off and top everything off, Katy hears back from Parsons. Pepper (Julia Chan) goes head to head with her foe by making a splash at the Meta Gala to help promote Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and the Pussycats and The Pepper Plant, but all might end badly when her foe gets to Alex. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) decides to figure himself out, but her learns some surprising information about his parents. Meanwhile, KO (Zane Holtz) asks for Katy’s help and KO finds himself sticking up for Katy, which could put her job in jeopardy. Camille Hyde and Katherine LaNasa also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Sara Saedi (#111). Original airdate 4/30/2020. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

