Superstore season 6 premiere date hopes; is America Ferrera leaving?







Following tonight’s finale, what are some of the earliest expectations when it comes to a Superstore season 6 on NBC? Consider this article some of your earliest source of info.

The first order of business worth noting here is simply this: You don’t have to worry about the show’s short-term future. The network first confirmed earlier this year that the workplace comedy would return … and there are of course plenty of reasons for positivity there. It’s a unique comedy with great characters and a tone like no other — and it’s also one that isn’t afraid to get serious here and there when it has to.

In a recent statement, NBC Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta had the following to say:

“We’re thrilled that Superstore continues to speak to many important and topical issues while simultaneously being hilarious.”

So what does this mean when it comes to the planned departure of America Ferrera? It’s a little bit complicated. Like several other shows that are on the air right now, Superstore was forced to stop shooting before it was able to wrap up its entire order. Because of that, the final episode for America as Amy was never filmed. All indications for now suggest that she will return to complete her arc as the character, though it may take some scheduling rejiggering or whatever else is necessary to make it work.

Following Ferrera’s exit, the intention does seem to be finding a way to continue the show for a proper sixth season. That is going to be a delicate thing to pull off, mostly because of the fact that comedies that lose a lead can often have a hard time. America is moving on to other things, but we still wouldn’t rule out a potential return by her at some other point down the road. Take, for example, a series finale whenever the show does decide to wrap things up. After all, she will always be a part of the show family!

