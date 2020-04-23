Magnum PI season 2 episode 17 sneak peek: Higgins’ visa crisis







Magnum PI season 2 episode 17 is airing on Friday night, and there’s been one storyline that we’ve had on our radar from the start: Higgins’ visa situation. She’s running dangerously close to being barred from the United States for three years, and with that she is running out of options.

In the sneak peek below, you can see some of the early beginnings of this situation as Magnum talks with Higgins about it in the middle of a case. She makes it clear to him that her situation is perilous — she’s already been denied an extension on her visa, and beyond just that she is running dangerously close to overstaying the 180 days that she can be there beyond its expiry date. Basically, she has less than two weeks to figure this out or leave the country. Otherwise, it all falls apart.

Well, this is where Magnum starts to get a little bit creative. You may have seen already some promos where he suggests to Higgins that the two get married. In this sneak peek, he brings it up for the first time. He’s aware of the fact that this could be the thing that allows her in order to stay in the country, since this can be a road to her getting a green card.

What’s the hang-up? Well, it’s really so simple as the fact that Higgins doesn’t want to do it. She understands that it’s illegal to marry someone for a green card and she doesn’t want to get in some sort of legal trouble. Because of this, what we’re set to wonder is this — can she conjure up some real feelings for Magnum over the next week and a half? Or, is there going to be a loophole or some other way to stick around that she uncovers? That’s something we’re curious to figure out over time.

