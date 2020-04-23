Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 premiere date hopes on NBC







Do you want to learn the Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 premiere date, or get some more news on what’s end?

Within this article, let’s start things off with a good reminder that there is in fact going to be another season coming to NBC in the future. That was confirmed some time ago, so that’s at least one thing you don’t have to worry about at a time where there are approximately a thousand other things that are probably crowding your mind. We already know that some work behind-the-scenes is being done on the story, but that’s not a process that should signal that we’re going to be seeing more new episodes at any point in the near future.

For starters, remember this — Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been as of late a midseason show. It’s one that NBC loves to have, but also one that they like to start at a certain point and run through without too many interruptions. Even though a show on their fall schedule in Will & Grace is going away, we wouldn’t look at that as some sort of guarantee that we’re going to be seeing Brooklyn Nine-Nine take its spot. It’s really too early to tell, and for now it’s probably best to just assume that we’ll be seeing the show back in the second part of the season.

Now, the next question to wonder here is whether or not real-life circumstances are going to play some sort of role in the long-term future of the show. Could filming be delayed? It’s very well possible that it could, but provided that NBC does keep the show on a midseason schedule, it’s hard to imagine that there would be too many interruptions when it comes to when it would launch. Let’s just hope that the world starts to heal and feel a little bit better … that’s always going to matter more than rushing a TV show back to work.

