Yellowstone season 3 premiere date, first teaser released







Are you interested in learning the Yellowstone season 3 premiere date, or getting a first look at some of what’s coming next? Consider this piece your source for all of that information!

Let’s start things off with the date itself — the series is coming back to Paramount Network on Sunday, June 21. It’s a different day of the week than the show is accustomed to airing, and it does signal a big show of faith — Sunday nights are typically prime real estate for cable dramas. It could produce more viewers if it stays there, but it also could prove to be a little more competitive as well. The first time seasons of Yellowstone allowed the show to become an enormous success, both in terms of live viewers and in the 18-49 demographic. Buoyed by Kevin Costner and an outstanding cast, there is a reason why the series already has a season 4 renewal locked up.

There are some big things worth looking forward to on season 3, with one of the biggest ones being the arrival of Josh Holloway of Lost fame as Roarke Morris. He could be the latest person to stir things up around the Dutton family, and may very well be as formidable a character as you’re going to find. He’s a hedge fund manager, meaning that he is coming to the Yellowstone area with a lot of money and some ambitious plans … ones that he is probably willing to fight tooth and nail in order to achieve. You can get a small sense of the story to come in the teaser below; rest assured, though, that more is on the way.

For those of you who are interested in catching up, Paramount Network has also announced that a season 1 marathon is going to be airing on Sunday, May 10 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. Yes, there is definitely irony in the show premiering on Father’s Day while a marathon is airing on Mother’s Day.

