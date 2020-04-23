





We’re getting closer to the end of The Masked Singer this season, and with that every single reveal is getting more notable. We’ve really gotten a chance to know a lot of the remaining performers … even if their identities have not been 100% confirmed.

Yet, at the same time we know that the vast majority of the cast has been figured out by a lot of eagle-eyed fans that are out there. Take, for example, everyone out there who thought that the Banana was Bret Michaels. The rock star has an extensive reality TV history, and most of the clues as of late pointed to him being under the mask. Sharon Osbourne was basically able to guess it was him after a matter of just a few short minutes.

We’ll admit that we’re surprised that the Banana made it as far as he did, especially since he hasn’t always had the best performances. Yet, we’ll admit that is very much entertaining and he plays the character well. The big issue that we had with him potentially staying was that he was there at the end of the episode with the Kitty, and it was pretty much impossible in our mind to justify a situation where the Banana stays over her. After all, she is a much better singer!

In the end, Bret played his part very well on The Masked Singer this season — he embodied the character and has fun with the idea of it. We are going to miss him, just for the fun factor alone.

What do you think about the big reveal at the end of tonight’s The Masked Singer?

