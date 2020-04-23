Lucifer season 5 not currently on Netflix schedule for May 2020







Netflix has released their schedule of current releases for May 2020, and for the time being, there’s bad news for Lucifer fans.

The Tom Ellis series was unfortunately not a part of the release schedule for the streaming service next month, and that is mostly disappointing given the fact last season, we did see new episodes during the month of May. Given that there are only eight episodes within the first half of the season, the expectation was that we’d surely get them now … right? Well, this situation is a little bit more complicated.

As previously reported, the post-production process for Lucifer season 5 has been pushed back a little bit because of the real-life health crisis. It’s a little harder to get everything together when you have a lot of people working remotely! Yet, we know that work is still being done, so it’s not as though things have come to some sort of grinding halt.

At the moment, our current hope is that Lucifer season 5 is going to be premiering at some point in June. We know that filming for the second half of the season is not technically complete, but that’s not a batch of episodes that could air until later this year, at the earliest. We’re going to worry more about the release of the first eight episodes first…

Hopefully, we’ll have some more news coming over the next couple of weeks … but like with all things, we gotta be patient. The most important thing is the health and safety for all of the different people involved.

