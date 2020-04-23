SWAT season 3 episode 20 spoilers: The last before finale!







Next week’s SWAT season 3 episode 20 is going to be an extremely important one — after all, it’s the last before the finale in May! The CBS show was lucky in that it was able to film the majority of the episodes prior to production being shut down — the could still be an incomplete feel to the finale at the very end, but you are going to be seeing a lot of content leading up to that point. This includes next week’s “Wild Ones,” which is going to revolve around trying to stop a dangerous couple causing all sorts of problems.

Meanwhile, rest assured that there is going to be a personal arc for Hondo as well — we think that there will be some opportunities to explore his relationship with Darryl through both this episode and beyond.

Below, CarterMatt has the full SWAT season 3 episode 20 synopsis with some other information all about what lies ahead:

“Wild Ones” – The SWAT team pursues a couple reminiscent of Bonnie and Clyde, when the duo goes on the run and on the hunt for a set of rare chest pieces worth millions. Also, Hondo and Darryl are surprised when Darryl’s ex-girlfriend visits with his young son, and Luca confronts his fear of failing his requalification to return to the field as he helps Kelly, his mentee, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, April 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Series star Kenny Johnson’s daughter, Angelica Scarlet Johnson, returns as Kelly, Luca’s mentee.

We’ll admit that sometimes, it’s hard to get excited for the case-of-the-week story. With this one, we’ve got an opportunity to see something that feels a little bit memorable. We’re really in this spot where we’re seeing something that feels like a classic true-crime story come to life and brought into the present day. Isn’t there something exciting about that?

