





Is Nancy Drew new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we come bearing an answer on that … and then also a look towards the future.

The first order of business here is getting the following out of the way: Season 1 is done. It wasn’t supposed to be done, mind you, but here we are. Because of matters in the real-world, the show was forced to conclude a little bit earlier than it was planned. New episodes are hopefully going to be back this fall, but that will depend a lot on when production starts back and then also where The CW puts it on the schedule. There are a number of things that, for the time being, are not fully answered.

So what’s going to be the priority moving into the second season? Stopping the Aglaeca curse has to be at the forefront of everything, given that it is still out there following some of the big twists in the final episode. Maybe this would’ve been resolved if season 1 had continued as planned, but it’s all a moot point now. What really matters is that we’re going to be stuck for a while waiting.

For some more news on what to expect, here’s what series star Kennedy McMann had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

I’m excited to see it myself: how they defeat the Aglaeca curse. There’s something about that particular mystery that has been set up since the very beginning of the season, in these little tiny seeds that have been planted with various characters that seem a little out of place, it’s all going to come back into play. That’ll be so satisfying for people that are fans of the show to put those pieces together from season 1 that they had no idea that they were involved in the storyline. That will be really cool.

Odds are, we’ll have a chance to get some more information on the future of Nancy Drew next month, when The CW starts to map out their schedule.

