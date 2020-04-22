Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? How the stories will pay off







Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we will certainly do our part to answer this question … but then also look more ahead to the series’ future.

The bad news at the moment is almost certainly this — there are no more episodes left this season. Even though this past episode was not intended to be the finale, it was ultimately forced to be. Production shut down early and some stories we’re just left to linger on. It creates a challenge for the writers, though, as they have to figure out what to incorporate from some of the episodes that didn’t end up airing this season. When the show comes back, the world will be different. Chicago Med often operates in relatively near time, so we have a hard time thinking that they are just going to forget about everything that is going down within the outside world.

In speaking about some of their plans for now to Entertainment Tonight, here is some of what executive producers Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov had to say:

As much as possible, we’d like to incorporate these storylines. We’d want to move forward with the personal stories as well as explore how life in the hospital and ER will be when we come out on the other side of the current situation. It will certainly be a new world.

We would imagine that new episodes would still explore, for example, the aftermath of learning what we did about Crockett’s past — and to go along with that, whether he and Natalie have formed some sort of larger bond. Also, there will be chances in here to learn more about Will and Asher’s relationship and also Dr. Charles getting a chance to showcase more his parental side. We think that the bones of season 5 will still be there in season 6, but what is most likely to change is everything around them.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news right now when it comes to Chicago Med

What do you want to see moving forward on Chicago Med season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







