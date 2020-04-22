How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 14: Is Annalise dead?







There’s a reason to believe that How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 14 is going to be a game-changing installment for the series. After all, the proof could be within the title itself: “Annalise Keating is Dead.” It also kinda has to be game-changing since we are talking here about the penultimate episode of the show. Once it airs, the only thing that is going to be left is the series finale … and we better expect answers at this point.

If you are to take the title at face value, then this episode is either going to feature the death of Viola Davis’ character or, potentially, a stunt where it appears as though she is gone. It’s possible that the death may be a ploy to draw someone out or expose a long-held secret. The synopsis below has a few clues:

Annalise Keating Is Dead” – Annalise’s murder trial has arrived, but Tegan’s history complicates her role as counsel. While Nate visits Jorge Castillo in prison with a proposition, news breaks about Xavier. Bonnie works to help Annalise use Hannah Keating’s past as blackmail on the penultimate episode of “How to Get Away with Murder,” THURSDAY, MAY 7 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Why are they using Hannah’s past as blackmail? If she’s out to destroy Annalise on some level, they may be trying to use this as leverage to ensure that there’s nothing Hannah can do in order to hurt them any further. Meanwhile, Nate’s plan to use Xavier could go completely up in smoke — whatever that plan is. Tegan’s history is also intriguing since there may be some significant reasons to not trust her. After all, remember what she did for Laurel!

