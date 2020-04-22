Blue Bloods season 10 episode 18 sneak peek: Who started the fire?







Moving into Blue Bloods season 10 episode 18 on CBS this Friday, there are going to be new mysteries and stories for the entire team to focus on. What’s one of the biggest ones? Let’s just say that it revolves heavily around a fire … and who could’ve been responsible for igniting it.

In the sneak peek below, you can see Erin and Anthony trying their absolute best to get to the bottom of what happened. What evidence are they looking at here? Well, they know that the fire was originally started from what appears to be nail polish, and it’s looking increasingly as though the person who saved the day may have also been the person responsible for starting it in the first place.

So what gives here? A lot of it may just come down to insurance, and someone looking to collect on a disaster in order to get more money for themselves. This is a claim and a situation that you better believe they’re going to investigate further, as there could be answers buried within. It does put them in a situation where they have to tread carefully, though, as if they’re wrong, it’s just going to look as though you have the D.A.’s office going after an innocent hero — and the last thing you want to do is turn people against them further. It’s never really easy to get most people on the side of either police or prosecutors.

No matter what happens, at least this storyline feels like a great way to get Erin and Anthony out in the field doing some stuff together! That sort of thing is always going to be exciting to us since the two do have such a fantastic rapport.

