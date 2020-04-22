Westworld season 4 renewal confirmed by HBO; season 3 finale ahead







There’s no reason to be concerned for Westworld season 4 as we near the end of season 3 — HBO has gone ahead and given the drama the green light!

Today, the network officially confirmed that there will be another season, though they were hesitant to share any details on when precisely you could see it. There does tend to be long waits between seasons, and that is without even considering where we are at the moment with the current health crisis. Our general feeling is that we’re going to be waiting for some time in order to see the show back on the air, but that’s fine — at least so long as the quality remains at the same level that it’s been.

In a further statement confirming the big renewal, here is some of what executive producer Casey Bloys had to say on the subject of the show coming back:

“From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy … We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

To date, Westworld season 3 has drawn around 800,000 live viewers an episode, but that is just a small fraction of its overall audience. The series generates strong DVR and streaming traffic via the network’s HBO GO and HBO NOW apps. There is also likely a continued demand for programming with the Game of Thrones prequel far off and with there being no indication that another season of Watchmen is coming in the near future.

As for whether or not season 4 will be the last for the series, we’ll have to wait and see on that. We can’t imagine this being a show that lasts for eight or nine seasons, but there could be many more stories to tell.

