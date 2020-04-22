Little Fires Everywhere season 2: Could it ever happen at Hulu?







Following today’s big finale, is there a chance at a Little Fires Everywhere season 2? Is this something that we can realistically expect?

We should start off here by noting something important in relation to the Kerry Washington – Reese Witherspoon series — it was never envisioned as anything more than a limited series. It was intended to be a story with a defined beginning, middle, and end. Limited series are becoming more and more attracted to actors, especially big names like the ones involved in this project.

Could there still be a temptation for a season 2 here? Sure, mostly because Big Little Lies could serve as an inspiration. Witherspoon was also involved in the HBO limited series, which became so much more over time after serving as a runaway success. Yet, it’s still debatable as to whether or not this was a great decision as season 2, save for the performances, didn’t carry with it the same weight as the first go-around. A number of limited series that have continued following their original plans have had some less-than-perfect results, so sometimes it’s better to leave a project for what it is — especially one that already has a basis in source material.

Rather than a Little Fires Everywhere season 2, one of the things that we wouldn’t be shocked at is a possible new project for Witherspoon and Washington down the road at Hulu. If the two of them really enjoyed the work that they did here, then there are unlimited possibilities that lie before them. Patience would be key, though, since you don’t want to rush into something for the sake of doing so. It’s about finding the right idea more so than doing something solely for the sake of getting out there and having your name attached to something.

