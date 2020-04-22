Is Jesse L. Martin leaving The Flash? Joe West’s surprising future







Is Jesse L. Martin leaving The Flash following the new episode on Tuesday night. It’s understandable if you have some concerns. After all, consider what happened to his character of Joe West tonight — after everything that has been going on with Black Hole, the character now is in witness protection. He’s going away for a while to ensure not only his safety, but the safety of everyone around him.

While this may be a move that makes a certain degree of sense to him at the moment, that doesn’t mean it is any less devastating for longtime fans of the show. It also means that Joe could be gone for the remainder of the season … or however long the Carver story persists. It could move into at least the start of season 7. Yet, there is no indication that Martin is leaving the show, at least for the time being. This won’t be the only hiatus that he has taken from the series, given that a back injury separated him from the show for a while back in season 5.

What we’re seeing more of in general with The Flash (and a number of other shows on TV, as well) are some temporary hiatuses for a number of series regulars. It’s happened already with Cisco, we’re in the midst of seeing less Caitlin, and Ralph Dibny hasn’t exactly been in every episode, either. With a show that has this many cast members, it can be hard to balance them all … and also expensive.

In theory, we suppose that it’s possible that The Flash finds a way to still focus on the character of Joe West with him away, from the team, but it feels doubtful. What would there really be to focus on given that it is such an incomplete story?

Related News – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to The Flash and what is coming up on the show next

What do you think is happening with Jesse L. Martin moving forward on The Flash season 6?

Do you think that Joe West could be leaving the team? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







