The Bold Type season 4 episode 11 return date confirmed at Freeform







You don’t have to wait any longer in order to learn The Bold Type season 4 episode 11 return date over at Freeform. We’ve got that information within, plus a few more details as to what’s coming up next!

The first thing to note here is simply this: Come Thursday, June 11 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, you’re going to dive back into the world of Scarlet. There will be a lot of drama, humor, memorable moments, and some of your favorites trying to further establish where they lie in the world. This comes after the Freeform series recently wrapped its midseason finale, which left a lot of questions open. Some of those will be revolved over the story to come — for a small tease of some of that, just check out the official press release courtesy of Freeform below:

In the upcoming episodes, Jane struggles to come to terms with her new body and manage her new responsibilities at Scarlet. Sutton revels in her new roles as Mrs. Hunter and stylist, but then receives shocking news which upends her world. Kat tries to find a new direction in her life. Series star Melora Hardin directs the second episode of the summer season in her episodic television directing debut.

You can also see a new teaser below featuring the cast introducing a small clip from the comfort of their respective homes. This season will hopefully lead into a season 5, but it’s a little early still to know that one way or another. We do know that Freeform has at least shown a good bit of loyalty to the show, and it does fit their brand identity very much.

