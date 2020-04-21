Magnum PI season 2 episode 17: Will Magnum, Higgins get married?







Entering Magnum PI season 2 episode 17 on CBS this Friday, there are some big questions that are certainly worth asking. Take, for example, whether or not Magnum and Higgins could actually get married before this season comes to a close.

Given that we just came off a story where these two characters were pretending to be together for the sake of an undercover mission, there is a certain sort of irony with the two needing to actually be together in some sort of official capacity. The romantic feelings may not be there, but there is a loyalty and a devotion. This partnership is incredibly important to both of them, both professionally and also in terms of preserving the life that they have. There’s a humor and a natural rapport that just makes sense.

So why would they need to get married? Higgins’ visa is expiring, and all signs point to this not being a story that is totally resolved within this hour. It’s possible that they find another loophole or way to stay in the country, but a question we still have is this: Would this whole plot be a way for one of them to realize that they do have some feelings that go beyond platonic? It will force them both to think about an actual future together and what that could look like, and we do think that there is something very-much exciting about that possibility.

No matter where this story goes, we do think that a lot of it will prove to be very much fun. Just remember this: Rick, TC, and Kumu are all sure to have opinions about this, as would Detective Katsumoto if someone ended up cluing him in. This entire storyline could prove to be great just from the reaction faces of some of the other characters alone.

What do you want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 2 episode 17?

