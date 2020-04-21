The Baker and the Beauty episode 3 spoilers: A trip to Puerto Rico







Next week on The Baker and the Beauty episode 3, the romantic comedy is going to continue … complete with all its highs and lows. The truth about good romances is that they rarely are perfect, and there are a number of stumbling blocks along the way. It’s also important sometimes to demystify common preconceived notions, and one of the big ones is that the lives of celebrities are perfect. They’re often very much the opposite. There are occasions in which nothing goes according to plan and you show your vulnerability. This could be a big part of what happens with Noa as we get into the next new episode.

What’s going to be the setting? Think Puerto Rico, the site of a wonderful charity trip for Noa and Daniel. They’ll have a chance to spend some time together … but everything from there is a big question mark.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Baker and the Beauty episode 3 synopsis with some more information on what’s to come:

Noa invites Daniel on a charity trip to Puerto Rico where things don’t go as planned, while Vanessa stays close to the Garcias and helps Mateo land his next gig as a DJ. At home, Mari invites Natalie’s crush to their house where Natalie is put in a position to act on her feelings.

Now comes what is sure to be one of many different remainders that we’ll have over the coming weeks to both watch the series and do so live. After all, it feels like this is going to be one of those shows that we become incredibly invested in over the next few weeks. We’ll want to see it back, but it’s hard for a new show that premieres in midseason. The majority of them simply don’t last.

