Empire series finale: Will there be a way to present true ending?







The Empire series finale is coming up on Tuesday … though it’s really the final episode only due to a technicality. This was not meant to be the end of the road by any means, but there are some snags that led to it being so. The current health crisis has caused the cast and crew to shut down production early, and with that, you won’t see the proper ending.

This is where things get interesting, though — how do you find a way to give fans the proper ending to the story? It’s complicated. By the time that production starts up again, it’s very well possible that many of the cast members are going to have other jobs. Meanwhile, it could be costly to keep all of the sets just to do one more episode, and would Fox remain interested in doing that? There are a lot of hurdles that need to be jumped through — maybe if the show was the smash ratings hit it was many weeks ago, there would be a chance of making that happen. However, as it is we gotta say that it feels totally up in the air.

Luckily, it does seem as though some of the folks over at the network are looking to be very much resourceful. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some more of what showrunner Brett Mahoney had to say about possible ways to wrap up the story without a proper final episode:

“Everyone wants to send the series off [properly] … I can’t guarantee it will happen, but we’re hopeful. And if we don’t actually get a chance to shoot the series finale, I think we’ll find some creative way to get [the information] out there, whether it’s by just releasing the script or finding another way to satisfy fans.”

We do wonder if one alternative would be just getting to see the cast do a proper table read for the final episode. Meanwhile, another idea would be a movie, whether it be something that airs on Fox or on-demand.

