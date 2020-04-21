Outlander season 5 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Mercy Shall Follow Me’ details







Outlander season 5 episode 10 carries with it the title of “Mercy Shall Follow Me.” What does that mean? It originates within Psalm 23:6, which goes a little bit as follows:

Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.

This is a line that will have relevance within the episode heavily, though the precise circumstances (at least for non-readers) should very well be a mystery. What we can at least say is this — within this hour, you will see the story of Stephen Bonnet escalate in many different ways. Jamie and Roger want this guy gone from their lives for good — the meeting is on the horizon, and Roger is now fully clued-in and ready for it. Yet, as smart as these two men are, Bonnet has shown himself to be rather crafty/relentless. He is the metaphorical cockroach who won’t quite go away regardless of what is happening around him.

For a few more details, check out the full Outlander season 5 episode 10 synopsis:

Jamie and Roger implement their plan to eliminate the threat looming over them, but it goes awry; Brianna is forced to confront her greatest fear and fight for her and her son’s lives.

So will the plan go awry because of Bonnet, or some random circumstance that happens along the way? There’s probably a good reason to be worried about either one, and what may happen to Bree in this episode could be most traumatic of all. She could be forced to confront Bonnet, at least when you think about the material that is out there for this episode already plus also what he’s trying to pull when it comes to Jemmy’s paternity.

There’s a chance that tears will be prominent virtually throughout this episode … go ahead and prepare yourself accordingly.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Outlander season 5 episode 10?

