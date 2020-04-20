When Calls the Heart season 7 finale: Will Nathan ask Elizabeth out?







With the When Calls the Heart season 7 finale rapidly approaching on Hallmark Channel, there are multiple causes for excitement. Elizabeth will be inching closer to having some of her author dreams become a reality. Not only that, but we’re also going to be seeing much more in the way of romance!

For everyone out there who is a Nathan fan, you probably will love the sneak peek for Sunday’s episode (see below) very much. After all, it strongly suggests that we’re about to see Nathan make a big move and try to see if Elizabeth would be interested in going on a date with him. Of course, the operative word there is “try.” We know that the feelings are there, but there is also some trepidation and fear. He doesn’t want to be hurt, but he also wants to ensure that the right moment is there. In this sneak peek the two are routinely interrupted, so there may be a better time down the road to put this request out there.

Hopefully, that time does come at some point during the season 7 finale, as we’ve spent the vast majority of this season dealing with a constant debate over who Elizabeth could end with … if anyone, at least for the time being. It’d be nice to enter a possible season 8 with some more information on that. This way, we know what direction we’re set to move from here!

Beyond what’s going on with Elizabeth’s love life, there is one serious cause for concern in the finale: A gunshot. You can hear it within the promo, but there is no clear indicator as to who the victim is. Let’s just go ahead and hope that it’s not Nathan, and that he can emerge from all of this okay and in one piece. (No matter who is shot, we hope that they pull through!)

