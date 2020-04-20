9-1-1 season 3 episode 16 spoilers: ‘The One That Got Away’







Next week on 9-1-1 season 3 episode 16, you’re going to have a chance to see a story entitled “The One That Got Away.” There’s a part of this that is going to prove to be emotional … but also another part that is dangerous in just about every direction. After all, Athena’s going to find something that points to a very serious crime, and who knows where that is going to lead her investigation?

In general, let’s just say to expect a fantastic story with a lot of twists, especially since we’re getting near the very end of the season. There are only three episodes to go, so be prepared for some sort of escalation here!

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full 9-1-1 season 3 episode 16 synopsis right now:

The 118 fights an apartment building blaze and attempts a daring rescue of a blind woman trapped inside. When Athena responds to a simple accident call, she discovers a potentially more sinister crime. Meanwhile, Hen performs a risky medical procedure after an accident at a televised cooking show and Buck meets a retired firefighter and is inspired to reunite him with his lost love in the all-new “The One That Got Away” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, April 27 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-316) (TV-14 D, L, V)

It’s that last part of the synopsis that probably gives this story its name, and we do think there could be something really sweet about it. Hopefully, that will balance out all of the danger that you end up seeing elsewhere.

Also, we’re curious to see what the long-term ramifications are going to be for the big Eddie story that we got on the show tonight. There have to be a few more twists and turns that go along with that, right?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to 9-1-1 season 3 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







