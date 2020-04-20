The Blacklist season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Is Reddington’s illness back?







Is Raymond Reddington’s illness going to become a plot point once more on The Blacklist season 7? This is something that has been teased on the NBC show ever since season 6, as it’s clear that there is some treatment that James Spader’s character required from Stark.

Yet, there remain questions aplenty as to what said treatment is, or hope it’s going to end up playing a role on the show coming up. These are things that could be answered as we move closer to the end of the season. The 18th episode of the season entitled “Roy Cain” could feature something tied to Reddington’s sickness, in addition to a dangerous crisis for Dembe and also (of course) a mission for the Task Force. The Blacklist season 7 episode 18 synopsis below has a little bit more insight on what’s to come:

05/08/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : As the Task Force investigates a kidnapping executed by seemingly impossible abductors, Dembe lands in a perilous situation. Meanwhile, a recent health scare causes Red to think about a successor.

Of course, we should note that whatever Reddington is going through here may be completely independent of the sickness that he seems to have been suffering from … but it’d feel like a missed opportunity of the show was to completely ignore it. Aren’t there a wide array of different stories that they could be taking on with it? Given that episode 19 is now poised to be the finale, it would be nice to at least have some more insight on this … even if we don’t get a lot of closure when it comes to Katarina Rostova or Reddington’s identity, which we know has been a huge plot point for the bulk of the season.

