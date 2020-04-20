Homeland series finale: Show EPs on Carrie’s big Saul decision







Coming up this weekend on Showtime, we’re going to have a chance to see the Homeland series finale. It’s going to be cataclysmic, dramatic, and contain shocking twists pretty much all across the board. This will prove to be one of the most dangerous episodes that we’ve seen so far.

As we prepare for the finale, though, there is one big question that we need to wonder — would Carrie actually kill Saul? Is that something that she would consider? In a new video below, you can see executive producer Alex Gansa make it clear that the goal from the start of this season was going to be reconciling the relationship between Carrie and Saul. They’ve had this longstanding mentor/mentee relationship, but also a lot of moments of significant distrust and heartbreak. They’ve gone through virtually everything that a pair of characters can possibly go through and what that means is that we’re at the pinnacle of the drama now.

Carrie, early on the series, made it clear that she would never allow another September 11. Gansa notes that we are getting close to a “nuclear exchange” on the series between the United States and Pakistan, and Carrie may have a way to prevent it. Yet, it would require her to kill her own mentor to make it happen. Is she being set up? There’s another possibility out there that lingers. The entire finale, and the future of the show’s fictional United States, is going to depend heavily on what she decides to do here.

This finale has the weight of trying to resolve this situation, but also to inform every other season that has come before. This is a lot to try and pay off, but we do think that the show has been on a great run as of late. We’re reasonably optimistic with this in mind that they will find a way to make the entire journey withwhile.

