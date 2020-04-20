Better Call Saul season 5 finale spoilers: Prepare for ‘surprise guests’







The Better Call Saul season 5 finale is poised to air on AMC tonight, and of course there are reasons to be excited! We’re going to have a chance to see the aftermath of the Lalo confrontation last week, and learn what the title of “Something Unforgivable” really means. We’ll go ahead and give you our theory — Jimmy intentionally does something unforgivable to push Kim away, thinking that this is the only real way to protect her when the dust settles.

We’ll admit that we’ve spent a good bit of time over the past couple of weeks trying to figure out just who could end up dying in the finale, and we are still worried about that; yet, at the same time perhaps we haven’t spent enough time focusing on who could be appearing. After all, there are some fascinating questions worth thinking about there! Based on a post on Twitter via executive producer Peter Gould, there are some “surprise guests” who will be a part of the show tonight. Odds are, these will be some Breaking Bad callbacks as we get closer to that timeline.

What are some reasonable guesses? We wouldn’t be shocked if Tuco somehow makes it into the show again at some point, or if we end up seeing a major Breaking Bad character (but not Walt and Jesse) in passing. Meanwhile, another question is if there is another appearance ahead for the late Robert Forster as Ed, given that it makes sense that someone else would have disappeared from him prior to Jimmy/Saul and eventually Jesse — how else would they be familiar with his work? It’s possible that Kim did, which means that she is still out there for Jimmy to find someday.

In the end, we’ve got a lot to think about entering this final episode of the season, and with there only being one more season left, it’s clear that there is a lot to anticipate.

