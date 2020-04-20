The Bachelorette: ABC still committing to Clare Crawley season







While it does not appear as though ABC is going to be doing a Clare Crawley season of The Bachelorette over the next couple of months, rest assured that it will still be happening.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, ABC executive Rob Mills made it clear once more that the network is committed to making the season happen — Clare was announced as the new lead near the end of Peter Weber’s season, with the idea being to give the show a new coat of paint and to try something a little bit different:

One of the silver linings in the delay for Clare’s season is that it gives the producers time to assemble a cast full of more age-appropriate people for Clare — there’s nothing wrong with her having a chance to date much younger men, but the original cast barely had anyone who was even close to her own age. The more options Clare has, the better her chances of finding love when the dust settles. There have been some ideas bounced around for what this season could look like, and we personally wouldn’t be surprised if production found a way to make something happen a little bit later this summer. The major deciding factor here will be the state of the health crisis, since the last thing producers will want to happen is someone contracting something in the middle of filming. Patience is the most important thing, and it luckily does seem as though everyone involved is aware of that.

While you do wait for Clare’s season to premiere, rest assured that there are some more Bachelor-related programs coming up. After all, The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is currently on the air (as noted earlier). We’ll see what happens with Bachelor in Paradise this summer, but we wouldn’t get too excited about the possibility in advance.

Do you still want to see Clare’s The Bachelorette season happen?

