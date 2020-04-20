Outlander season 5 episode 10 promo: Will Jamie, Roger kill Bonnet?







Outlander season 5 episode 10 is set to arrive on Starz next weekend, and if you watched tonight, you know tension is high.

For some more discussion on Outlander in video form, check out our thoughts on tonight’s episode at the bottom of this article! After you do watch, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist. We’ll have more info next week!

In a lot of ways, it feels like tonight’s episode sets the stage for where we are going from here — the arrangement that Jamie made to seek out Bonnet is something that needs to be paid off, and it was brought back time and time again tonight for a lot of different reasons. The biggest one is probably that the show wants to bring this into the fold sooner rather than later.

So is it possible that the writers will actually feature Jamie and Roger trying to take Stephen down once and for all? Well, that’s possible. That doesn’t meant that it is actually successful. Bonnet is a very slippery guy, and we don’t think that he’s going to be the sort of foe to be taken down easily. What makes matters all the more difficult is that he’s very much more motivated now that he knows about Jemmy and River Run. He’s going to try and figure out how to carnage perhaps like never before, there are legitimate reasons to be worried.

The end of the promo makes us worried for Brianna — in general, though, it feels like we better brace for a more action-packed installment from start to finish than anything that we saw on the network tonight. (Don’t get us wrong — “Monsters and Heroes” was fantastic! It was just a very different speed, more than likely, than anything that we’re going to be seeing coming up.)

We do want the demise of Stephen Bonnet, rest assured — we’re just not sure it’s going to be coming so easily.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the events of tonight’s episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 5 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some more news on what lies ahead. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







