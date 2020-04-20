Blue Bloods season 10 episode 18 photo: The Archbishop returns







Blue Bloods season 10 episode 18 is going to be airing on Friday night, and we know that there is a familiar face stopping by! Stacy Keach will be returning within this episode as Archbishop Kevin Kearns, and the photo above serves as a small teaser for some of what you can expect to see.

Want some more Blue Bloods video insight, then check out our thoughts on this past episode below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist. We’ll have more discussions coming.

So are there any big jaw-dropping stories coming involving the Archbishop and Frank? We know that the two do have a kinship and often do get along. Yet, at the same time the both carry with them a lot of responsibility. It’s so easy to envision all sorts of situations where their relationship could fall apart over an issue between the church and the NYPD.

Granted, whatever is going on here may have very little to do with the job at all. Consider the fact that Frank is not wearing his police uniform, meaning that he is stepping more into Kearns’ domain. What’s so interesting about this story is mostly what we don’t know more so than what we do. Think about it like this — typically, CBS has a tendency to tease a number of different stories in their synopses for upcoming episodes. They’ve actually said very little about what’s going on with Frank, and the official synopsis isn’t much help, either.

No matter what happens here, it will probably be critical for Frank. Just remember that Frank’s faith is incredibly important to him, and this show takes a very honest look at it in a way that a number of other shows don’t.

Related News – Check out some more news on these upcoming episodes, including big stories for Jamie and Danny

What other familiar faces do you want to see on Blue Bloods very soon?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want more news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







