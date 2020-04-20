Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist episode 11 spoilers: Zoey’s mom & a choice







Coming up next week on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist episode 11, you are going to be facing a story that is all about family. After all, it’s entitled “Zoey’s Extraordinary Mother” for a reason. It should be a chance to see some more interesting stuff when it comes to her whole family … but it may or may not be something great. There has been a lot of strain on the family over time, and as we get a little bit closer to the end of the season, we’re hoping that there is a peaceful ending.

Whatever happens here will carry into a very dramatic episode the week after. After all, the title for episode 12 is “Zoey’s Extraordinary Dad.” What does that really mean? Well, we’re starting to think that there is very much a different challenge that the character is facing there.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist episode 11 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

04/26/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Zoey has to figure out a clever way to help her mother with an impossible decision. Max unexpectedly bonds with Leif. Mo hits a rough-patch with Eddie. TV-14

As we get into the next couple of episodes, it feels like we’re in the midst of decision time. NBC has to figure out whether or not to order another season and for now, we’d love to do our best to have a little bit of hope. How can we not? This is a show that has potential to become more and more popular over time, and the last thing we want to do is see it become one of those brilliant, funny shows that goes far before its time. In the end, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens over the course of the next few weeks.

